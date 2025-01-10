Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Disposition Services Central reutilizes excess DoD assets [Image 10 of 11]

    DLA Disposition Services Central reutilizes excess DoD assets

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.30.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A Sailor assigned to the Defense Logistics Agency, Disposition Services Central, inspects reusable material within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 30, 2024. Service members assigned to DLA ensure accountability and proper demilitarization of disposed material. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 12.30.2024
    Date Posted: 01.13.2025 01:16
    Photo ID: 8827824
    VIRIN: 241230-F-LY429-1021
    Resolution: 5180x2914
    Size: 6.38 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    USCENTCOM
    AFCENT
    NAVCENT
    DLA
    disposition

