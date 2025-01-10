An Airman assigned to the Defense Logistics Agency, Disposition Services Central, gives a brief to 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron members within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 30, 2024. Members of the 379th ELRS received an overview on DLA operations and their role in ensuring proper disposition of material. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2025 01:16
|Photo ID:
|8827805
|VIRIN:
|241230-F-LY429-1003
|Resolution:
|4619x2598
|Size:
|6.62 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, DLA Disposition Services Central reutilizes excess DoD assets [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.