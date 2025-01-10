DLA Disposition Services Central reutilizes excess DoD assets

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Airman assigned to the Defense Logistics Agency, Disposition Services Central, gives a brief to 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron members within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 30, 2024. Members of the 379th ELRS received an overview on DLA operations and their role in ensuring proper disposition of material. (U.S. Air Force photo)