DLA Disposition Services Central reutilizes excess DoD assets

An excavator assigned to the Defense Logistics Agency, Disposition Services Central, tears apart a U.S. Air Force Government Owned Vehicle within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 18, 2024. DLA Disposition Services is responsible for the disposal of excess properties by reutilization, transfer and demilitarization. (U.S. Air Force photo)