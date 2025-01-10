A contractor with the Defense Logistics Agency, Disposition Services Central, performs an oxygen cutting operation on a fuel truck within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 23, 2024. Members with DLA ensure accountability and proper demilitarization of disposed material in an environmental-friendly manner. (U.S. Air Force photo)
This work, DLA Disposition Services Central reutilizes excess DoD assets [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.