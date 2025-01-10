Wing Staff Agency Award Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Javier Ramos, the 156th Wing executive officer, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, poses for a photo with his wife during a Wing Staff Agency awards ceremony, at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Dec. 6, 2024. The 156th Wing leadership honored Airmen for their longevity and commitment with the organization through their individual contributions as professionals. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria A. Jewett)