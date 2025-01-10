Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wing Staff Agency Award Ceremony

    Wing Staff Agency Award Ceremony

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Victoria Jewett 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Evaristo Orengo, the 156th Wing commander, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, congratulates Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa, the 156th public affairs non-commissioned officer in charge, PRANG, during a Wing Staff Agency awards ceremony at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Dec. 6, 2024. The 156th Wing leadership honored Airmen for their longevity and commitment with the organization through their individual contributions as professionals. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria A. Jewett)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 01.11.2025 13:27
    Photo ID: 8826993
    VIRIN: 241206-Z-QU148-1007
    Resolution: 6060x4039
    Size: 15.65 MB
    Location: CAROLINA, PR
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing
    Bucaneros
    Siempre Adelante

