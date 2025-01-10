Wing Staff Agency Award Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa, the public affairs noncommissioned officer in charge, Tech. Sgt. Giovani Roldan, a command and control NCOIC, Master Sgt. Ruben Maldonado, a command and control superintendent, Maj. Juan Quintana, a plans officer, all with the 156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, pose for a photo during a Wing Staff Agency awards ceremony at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Dec. 6, 2024. The 156th Wing leadership honored Airmen for their longevity and commitment with the organization through their individual contributions as professionals. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria A. Jewett)