Wing Staff Agency Award Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Col. Evaristo Orengo, the 156th Wing commander, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, congratulates Master Sgt. Raphael Medina, the 156th Wing occupational safety and health specialist, PRANG, during a Wing Staff Agency awards ceremony at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Dec. 6, 2024. The 156th Wing leadership honored Airmen for their longevity and commitment with the organization through their individual contributions as professionals. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria A. Jewett)