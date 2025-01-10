Wing Staff Agency Award Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Frances Romero, the 156th Wing judge advocate chief , Puerto Rico Air National Guard, serves food to Airmen with the 156th Wing, PRANG, during a Wing Staff Agency awards ceremony at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Dec. 6, 2024. The 156th Wing leadership honored Airmen for their longevity and commitment with the organization through their individual contributions as professionals. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria A. Jewett)