Wing Staff Agency Award Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Maj. Ernesto Ayala, the 156th Comptroller Flight commander, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, salutes Col. Evaristo Orengo, the 156th Wing commander, PRANG, during a Wing Staff Agency awards ceremony at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Dec. 6, 2024. The 156th Wing leadership honored Airmen for their longevity and commitment with the organization through their individual contributions as professionals. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria A. Jewett)