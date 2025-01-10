Wing Staff Agency Award Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen with the 156th Wing Staff Agency, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, pose for a group photo during an awards ceremony at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Dec. 6, 2024. The 156th Wing leadership honored Airmen for their longevity and commitment with the organization through their individual contributions as professionals. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria A. Jewett)