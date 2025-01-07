U.S. Army Sgt. Giselle Aguilar, Joint Task Force-Bravo 349th Medical Detachment medic, gives prescription medication to a patient during a Medical Readiness Training Exercise in Choluteca, Honduras, January 8, 2025. This MEDRETE provided participants with preventive care, general health, pharmacy, and dental services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Biese)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2025 23:16
|Photo ID:
|8825748
|VIRIN:
|250108-F-XK411-1234
|Resolution:
|5010x3333
|Size:
|7.85 MB
|Location:
|CHOLUTECA, HN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JTF-Bravo provides medical care to more than 1000 near Choluteca, Honduras [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Tristan Biese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.