U.S. Army Maj Benjamin Godfrey, Joint Task Force-Bravo 349th Medical Detachment medical provider, speaks with patients during a Medical Readiness Training Exercise in Choluteca, Honduras, January 8, 2025. Seventeen personnel from JTF-Bravo supported the MEDRETE and provided aid to local people. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Biese)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2025 23:16
|Photo ID:
|8825737
|VIRIN:
|250108-F-XK411-1261
|Resolution:
|4861x3234
|Size:
|6.1 MB
|Location:
|CHOLUTECA, HN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JTF-Bravo provides medical care to more than 1000 near Choluteca, Honduras [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Tristan Biese