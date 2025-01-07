Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-Bravo provides medical care to more than 1000 near Choluteca, Honduras [Image 5 of 8]

    JTF-Bravo provides medical care to more than 1000 near Choluteca, Honduras

    CHOLUTECA, HONDURAS

    01.08.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Biese 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    A Honduran Red Cross members gestures to a patient during a Medical Readiness Training Exercise in Choluteca, Honduras, January 9, 2025. Along with the 17 personnel from JTF-Bravo that supported the MEDRETE, 100 Honduran medical personnel, military and volunteers assisted across the three days. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Biese)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2025
    Date Posted: 01.09.2025 23:16
    Photo ID: 8825740
    VIRIN: 250109-F-XK411-1241
    Resolution: 4574x3043
    Size: 9.14 MB
    Location: CHOLUTECA, HN
    This work, JTF-Bravo provides medical care to more than 1000 near Choluteca, Honduras [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Tristan Biese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

