JTF-Bravo provides medical care to more than 1000 near Choluteca, Honduras

(Left) U.S. Army Sgt. Enoch Goncalez and (right) Spc. Jaden King, Joint Task Force-Bravo 349th Medical Detachment medics, play soccer with local children after a Medical Readiness Training Exercise in Choluteca, Honduras, January 8, 2025. MEDRETEs are regularly occurring initiatives which provide an opportunity for medical personnel to engage with local communities and give back while providing local people with services that may not be readily available. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Biese)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2025 23:16
|Photo ID:
|8825745
|VIRIN:
|250107-F-XK411-1376
|Resolution:
|5223x3475
|Size:
|7.87 MB
|Location:
|CHOLUTECA, HN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
