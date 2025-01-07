JTF-Bravo provides medical care to more than 1000 near Choluteca, Honduras

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Jaden King, Joint Task Force-Bravo 349th Medical Detachment medic, gives a patient an immunization shot during a Medical Readiness Training Exercise in Choluteca, Honduras, January 8, 2025. Throughout three days of the MEDRETE medical teams saw to 1015 patients from around the area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Biese)