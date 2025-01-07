U.S. Army Capt. Andy Hoang, Joint Task Force-Bravo 349th Medical Detachment medical provider, wraps a bandage around a patient's foot during a Medical Readiness Training Exercise in Choluteca, Honduras, January 8, 2025. Along with the 17 personnel from JTF-Bravo that supported the MEDRETE, 100 Honduran medical personnel, military and volunteers assisted across the three days. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Biese)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2025 23:16
|Photo ID:
|8825738
|VIRIN:
|250108-F-XK411-1202
|Resolution:
|5024x3343
|Size:
|9.58 MB
|Location:
|CHOLUTECA, HN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JTF-Bravo provides medical care to more than 1000 near Choluteca, Honduras [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Tristan Biese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.