JTF-Bravo provides medical care to more than 1000 near Choluteca, Honduras

U.S. Army Capt. Andy Hoang, Joint Task Force-Bravo 349th Medical Detachment medical provider, wraps a bandage around a patient's foot during a Medical Readiness Training Exercise in Choluteca, Honduras, January 8, 2025. Along with the 17 personnel from JTF-Bravo that supported the MEDRETE, 100 Honduran medical personnel, military and volunteers assisted across the three days. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Biese)