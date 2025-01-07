Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-Bravo provides medical care to more than 1000 near Choluteca, Honduras [Image 4 of 8]

    JTF-Bravo provides medical care to more than 1000 near Choluteca, Honduras

    CHOLUTECA, HONDURAS

    01.08.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Biese 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army Sgt. Micol Bejar, Joint Task Force-Bravo 349th Medical Detachment medic, poses for a photo with local children during a Medical Readiness Training Exercise in Choluteca, Honduras, January 9, 2025. MEDRETEs are regularly occurring initiatives which provide an opportunity for medical personnel to engage with local communities and give back while providing local people with services that may not be readily available. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Biese)

