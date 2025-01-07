JTF-Bravo provides medical care to more than 1000 near Choluteca, Honduras

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Micol Bejar, Joint Task Force-Bravo 349th Medical Detachment medic, poses for a photo with local children during a Medical Readiness Training Exercise in Choluteca, Honduras, January 9, 2025. MEDRETEs are regularly occurring initiatives which provide an opportunity for medical personnel to engage with local communities and give back while providing local people with services that may not be readily available. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Biese)