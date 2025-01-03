571st CMXS Kitting and Tooling Flight sustains vital aircraft parts, stays ahead of the fight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Alanna Mullis, left, and Nayshala Garcia, 571st Commodities Maintenance Squadron Material expeditors with the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex, inspect portions of a C-130 aircraft long flap kit at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 28, 2024. The kit contains 432 items in 11 toolbox shadows that were used to replace portions of the flap during the sustainment process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)