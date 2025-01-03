ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Alanna Mullis, left, and Nayshala Garcia, 571st Commodities Maintenance Squadron Material expeditors with the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex, inspect portions of a C-130 aircraft long flap kit at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 28, 2024. The kit contains 432 items in 11 toolbox shadows that were used to replace portions of the flap during the sustainment process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2025 09:33
|Photo ID:
|8823784
|VIRIN:
|240228-F-ED303-1002
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|7.28 MB
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 571st CMXS Kitting and Tooling Flight sustains vital aircraft parts, stays ahead of the fight [Image 9 of 9], by Joseph Mather, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.