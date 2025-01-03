Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    571st CMXS Kitting and Tooling Flight sustains vital aircraft parts, stays ahead of the fight [Image 8 of 9]

    571st CMXS Kitting and Tooling Flight sustains vital aircraft parts, stays ahead of the fight

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2024

    Photo by Joseph Mather 

    78th Air Base Wing

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. –Nayshala Garcia, center, 571st Commodities Maintenance Squadron Material expeditor, inspects a portion of a C-130 aircraft long flap kit at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 28, 2024. The kits are inspected and replenished after items are pulled to replace parts on an aircraft undergoing the Planned/Scheduled Depot Level Maintenance process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 01.07.2025 09:33
    Photo ID: 8823783
    VIRIN: 240228-F-ED303-1005
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 8.47 MB
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    This work, 571st CMXS Kitting and Tooling Flight sustains vital aircraft parts, stays ahead of the fight [Image 9 of 9], by Joseph Mather, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C-130 aircraft
    Kitting

