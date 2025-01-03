571st CMXS Kitting and Tooling Flight sustains vital aircraft parts, stays ahead of the fight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. –Nayshala Garcia, center, 571st Commodities Maintenance Squadron Material expeditor, inspects a portion of a C-130 aircraft long flap kit at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 28, 2024. The kits are inspected and replenished after items are pulled to replace parts on an aircraft undergoing the Planned/Scheduled Depot Level Maintenance process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)