571st CMXS Kitting and Tooling Flight sustains vital aircraft parts, stays ahead of the fight

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Nayshala Garcia, 571st Commodities Maintenance Squadron Material expeditor, pulls and inspects a piece of a C-130 aircraft long flap kit at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 28, 2024. Garcia checked for missing pieces and inspected items for damage, replacing items where needed, to ensure a complete kit is ready to go for the sustainment process before the next use of the kit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)