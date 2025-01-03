ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Nayshala Garcia, 571st Commodities Maintenance Squadron Material expeditor, pulls and inspects a piece of a C-130 aircraft long flap kit at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 28, 2024. Garcia checked for missing pieces and inspected items for damage, replacing items where needed, to ensure a complete kit is ready to go for the sustainment process before the next use of the kit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)
|02.28.2024
|01.07.2025 09:33
|8823781
|240228-F-ED303-1012
|6192x4128
|7.23 MB
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
This work, 571st CMXS Kitting and Tooling Flight sustains vital aircraft parts, stays ahead of the fight [Image 9 of 9], by Joseph Mather