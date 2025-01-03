571st CMXS Kitting and Tooling Flight sustains vital aircraft parts, stays ahead of the fight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Nayshala Garcia, 571st Commodities Maintenance Squadron Material expeditor, pulls and inspects pieces of a C-130 aircraft long flap kit out of one of the 11 boxes that comprises a single kit at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 28, 2024. Each C-130 aircraft long flap kit is inspected against a 432-item checklist after each use to insure all items are present and in working condition to ensure the kit is ready for its next use in the sustainment process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)