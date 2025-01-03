571st CMXS Kitting and Tooling Flight sustains vital aircraft parts, stays ahead of the fight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. –Nayshala Garcia, left, 571st Commodities Maintenance Squadron expeditor, checks items that need to be replaced in a C-130 aircraft long flap kit at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 28, 2024. All 423 pieces of the long flap kit are inspected for removed items during flap sustainment and replaced with new parts to make a complete kit after each use. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)