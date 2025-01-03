ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Alanna Mullis, 571st Commodities Maintenance Squadron Material expeditor, pulls a C-17 aircraft tooling kit from a bin at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, March 26, 2024. Tooling kits are a guide used to create a specific piece going to an aircraft undergoing sustainment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2025 09:33
|Photo ID:
|8823777
|VIRIN:
|240326-F-ED303-1002
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 571st CMXS Kitting and Tooling Flight sustains vital aircraft parts, stays ahead of the fight [Image 9 of 9], by Joseph Mather, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.