571st CMXS Kitting and Tooling Flight sustains vital aircraft parts, stays ahead of the fight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. –Robert Deckert, left, 571st Commodities Maintenance Squadron expeditor, reviews a supply form and inspects a C-17 aircraft thrust reverse seal kit at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 28, 2024. Each C-17 aircraft reverse thrust seal kit is inspected for parts that were removed during the sustainment process and replaced with new parts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)