ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. –Robert Deckert, left, 571st Commodities Maintenance Squadron expeditor, reviews a supply form and inspects a C-17 aircraft thrust reverse seal kit at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 28, 2024. Each C-17 aircraft reverse thrust seal kit is inspected for parts that were removed during the sustainment process and replaced with new parts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2025 09:33
|Photo ID:
|8823779
|VIRIN:
|240228-F-ED303-1018
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE, GEORGIA, US
This work, 571st CMXS Kitting and Tooling Flight sustains vital aircraft parts, stays ahead of the fight [Image 9 of 9], by Joseph Mather