State Funeral rehearsal for former President Jimmy Carter

U.S. service members assigned to the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region Ceremonial Honor Guard practice ceremonial maneuvers during a rehearsal for the State Funeral of former President Jimmy Carter at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Jan. 5, 2025. The rehearsal included a simulation of ceremonial support, involving military honors and presentation of the colors during arrival and departure ceremonies. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alex Broome)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2025 18:32
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
