State Funeral rehearsal for former President Jimmy Carter

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. service members assigned to the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region Ceremonial Honor Guard practice ceremonial maneuvers during a rehearsal for the State Funeral of former President Jimmy Carter at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Jan. 4, 2025. The rehearsal allowed participants to refine their roles and ensure a seamless execution of the ceremony for the state funeral. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alex Broome)