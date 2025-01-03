State Funeral rehearsal for former President Jimmy Carter

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. service members assigned to the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region Ceremonial Honor Guard practice ceremonial maneuvers during a rehearsal for the State Funeral of former President Jimmy Carter at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Jan. 4, 2025. The honor guard is one of many units across the Department of Defense providing ceremonial support for the state funeral. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alex Broome)