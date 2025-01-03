Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    State Funeral rehearsal for former President Jimmy Carter [Image 10 of 12]

    State Funeral rehearsal for former President Jimmy Carter

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Broome 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    U.S. service members assigned to the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region Ceremonial Honor Guard practice ceremonial maneuvers during a rehearsal for the State Funeral of former President Jimmy Carter at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Jan. 5, 2025. The honor guard is one of many units across the Department of Defense providing ceremonial support to Joint Task Force-National Capital Region for the state funeral. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alex Broome)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2025
    Date Posted: 01.06.2025 18:33
    Photo ID: 8823350
    VIRIN: 250105-D-DO467-1018
    Resolution: 6048x4020
    Size: 8.09 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    This work, State Funeral rehearsal for former President Jimmy Carter [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Alex Broome, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JTF-NCR
    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region
    State Funeral
    SF39

