State Funeral rehearsal for former President Jimmy Carter

U.S. service members assigned to the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region Ceremonial Honor Guard practice ceremonial maneuvers during rehearsal for the State Funeral of former President Jimmy Carter at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Jan. 4, 2025. The rehearsal included a simulation of ceremonial support, involving military honors and presentation of the colors during arrival and departure ceremonies. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alex Broome)