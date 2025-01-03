State Funeral rehearsal for former President Jimmy Carter

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Bayonets of Ceremonial Honor Guard service members stand interlocked during a rehearsal for the State Funeral of former President Jimmy Carter at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Jan. 4, 2025. Joint Task Force-National Capital Region is a joint service command tasked with planning and delivering precise ceremonial support during state funerals, while safeguarding the National Capital Region and collaborating on homeland defense. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alex Broome)