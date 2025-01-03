State Funeral rehearsal for former President Jimmy Carter

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. service members assigned to the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region Ceremonial Honor Guard practice ceremonial maneuvers during a rehearsal for the State Funeral of former President Jimmy Carter at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Jan. 4, 2025. The rehearsal included a simulation of ceremonial support, involving military honors and presentation of the colors during arrival and departure ceremonies. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alex Broome)