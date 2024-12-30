Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The operator of a telescopic forklift is seen conducting work on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz in January 2025

    GUAM

    01.01.2025

    Photo by Rachel Landers 

    Office in Charge of Construction Marine Corps Marianas

    FINEGAYAN, Guam (Jan. 2, 2025) - An operator waits for guidance from a coworker while conducting construction on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz in January.

    Numerous types of heavy equipment are used on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz daily, including 22 different cranes, pay loaders, backhoes, excavators, compaction machines, drillers and screeds. Equipment operators work with a dedicated spotter on the ground to ensure safety during the operation of heavy equipment.

    This work, The operator of a telescopic forklift is seen conducting work on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz in January 2025 [Image 11 of 11], by Rachel Landers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    A construction worker adds finishing touches to the facade of a Bachelor Enlisted Quarters on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz
    Construction workers navigate scaffolding in a hallway of Marine living quarters under construction
    Construction workers scale the walls of a central community facility in a living quarters complex under construction on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz
    Construction workers working on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz head to lunch
    A construction worker smiles for the camera while working on the unfinished Bachelor Enlisted Quarters on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz
    Rebar can be seen within the envelope of an unfinished community center on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz
    The operator of a telescopic forklift is seen conducting work on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz in January 2025
    A forklift move construction equipment during the construction of Bachelor Enlisted Quarters on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz
    A spotter directs heavy equipment during the construction of Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz
    An Engineering Technician poses in front of his project on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz
    A Bachelor Enlisted Quarters under construction on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

