An Engineering Technician poses in front of his project on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

FINEGAYAN, Guam (Jan. 2, 2025) - Lamarcus Blount, an Engineering Technician at the Office in Charge of Construction (OICC) Marine Corps Marianas, poses for a photo in front of Bachelor Enlisted Quarters (BEQs) under construction on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz in January.



There are multiple BEQ compounds on the base in varying degrees of completion. The dorm-style buildings will provide living quarters for enlisted Marines stationed at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz. Each building features multiple floors with double-occupancy rooms that include a shower, a kitchenette, and closets. The buildings are arranged around a central courtyard and a community center equipped with leisure facilities, laundry rooms, and gathering spaces. This project has required over three million man-hours, with hundreds of H-2B workers contributing to the construction while maintaining an exceptional safety record.