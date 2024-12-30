Rebar can be seen within the envelope of an unfinished community center on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

FINEGAYAN, Guam (Jan. 2, 2025) - The exterior walls - known as the envelope - of an unfinished community center on Marine Corps Camp Blaz show where, walls, windows and doors will be installed.
The community center is part of a living compound for Marines who will live on the base in the Bachelor Enlisted Quarters (BEQs).
There are multiple BEQs on the base in varying degrees of completion. The dorm-style buildings will provide living quarters for enlisted Marines stationed at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz. Each building features multiple floors with double-occupancy rooms that include a shower, a kitchenette, and closets. The community center is nestled alongside the BQ and will be equipped with leisure facilities, laundry rooms, and gathering spaces. This project has required over three million man-hours, with hundreds of H-2B workers contributing to the construction while maintaining an exceptional safety record.
