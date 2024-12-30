FINEGAYAN, Guam (Jan. 2, 2025) - A spotter directs a forklift carrying door frames for Bachelor Enlisted Quarters (BEQs) on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz.
Numerous types of heavy construction equipment are used on the Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz daily, including cranes, pay loaders, backhoes, excavators, compaction machines, drillers and screeds. Equipment operators work with a dedicated spotter on the ground to ensure safety during the operation of heavy equipment.
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.01.2025 23:43
|Photo ID:
|8820863
|VIRIN:
|250102-O-CM160-1524
|Resolution:
|5679x3786
|Size:
|3.57 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A spotter directs heavy equipment during the construction of Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz [Image 11 of 11], by Rachel Landers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.