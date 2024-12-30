A spotter directs heavy equipment during the construction of Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FINEGAYAN, Guam (Jan. 2, 2025) - A spotter directs a forklift carrying door frames for Bachelor Enlisted Quarters (BEQs) on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz.



Numerous types of heavy construction equipment are used on the Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz daily, including cranes, pay loaders, backhoes, excavators, compaction machines, drillers and screeds. Equipment operators work with a dedicated spotter on the ground to ensure safety during the operation of heavy equipment.