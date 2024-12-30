FINEGAYAN, Guam (Jan. 2, 2025) - Concrete and scaffolding tower overhead as a Bachelor Enlisted Quarters (BEQ) compound undergoes construction on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz in January.
There are multiple BEQ compounds on the base in varying degrees of completion. The dorm-style buildings will provide living quarters for enlisted Marines stationed at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz. Each building features multiple floors with double-occupancy rooms that include a shower, a kitchenette, and closets. The buildings are arranged around a central courtyard and a community center equipped with leisure facilities, laundry rooms, and gathering spaces. This project has required over three million man-hours, with hundreds of H-2B workers contributing to the construction while maintaining an exceptional safety record.
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.01.2025 23:43
|Photo ID:
|8820865
|VIRIN:
|250102-O-CM160-2197
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.17 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Bachelor Enlisted Quarters under construction on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz [Image 11 of 11], by Rachel Landers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.