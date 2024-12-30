Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Bachelor Enlisted Quarters under construction on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz [Image 11 of 11]

    A Bachelor Enlisted Quarters under construction on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    GUAM

    01.01.2025

    Photo by Rachel Landers 

    Office in Charge of Construction Marine Corps Marianas

    FINEGAYAN, Guam (Jan. 2, 2025) - Concrete and scaffolding tower overhead as a Bachelor Enlisted Quarters (BEQ) compound undergoes construction on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz in January.

    There are multiple BEQ compounds on the base in varying degrees of completion. The dorm-style buildings will provide living quarters for enlisted Marines stationed at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz. Each building features multiple floors with double-occupancy rooms that include a shower, a kitchenette, and closets. The buildings are arranged around a central courtyard and a community center equipped with leisure facilities, laundry rooms, and gathering spaces. This project has required over three million man-hours, with hundreds of H-2B workers contributing to the construction while maintaining an exceptional safety record.

    Date Taken: 01.01.2025
    Date Posted: 01.01.2025 23:43
    Photo ID: 8820865
    VIRIN: 250102-O-CM160-2197
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.17 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

