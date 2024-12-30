A Bachelor Enlisted Quarters under construction on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FINEGAYAN, Guam (Jan. 2, 2025) - Concrete and scaffolding tower overhead as a Bachelor Enlisted Quarters (BEQ) compound undergoes construction on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz in January.



There are multiple BEQ compounds on the base in varying degrees of completion. The dorm-style buildings will provide living quarters for enlisted Marines stationed at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz. Each building features multiple floors with double-occupancy rooms that include a shower, a kitchenette, and closets. The buildings are arranged around a central courtyard and a community center equipped with leisure facilities, laundry rooms, and gathering spaces. This project has required over three million man-hours, with hundreds of H-2B workers contributing to the construction while maintaining an exceptional safety record.