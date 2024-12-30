Construction workers navigate scaffolding in a hallway of Marine living quarters under construction

FINEGAYAN, Guam (Jan. 2, 2025) - Construction workers set up scaffolding in a hallway of a Bachelor Enlisted Quarters (BEQ) under construction on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz in January.
The BEQ buildings will provide living quarters for enlisted Marines stationed at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz. Each building features multiple floors with dorm-style, double-occupancy rooms that include a shower, kitchenette, and closets. The buildings are arranged around a central courtyard and a community center equipped with leisure facilities, laundry rooms, and gathering spaces. This project has required over three million man-hours, with hundreds of H-2B workers contributing to the construction while maintaining an exceptional safety record.
