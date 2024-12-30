Construction workers working on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz head to lunch

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FINEGAYAN, Guam (Jan. 2, 2025) - Hundreds of construction workers conduct progress on Bachelor Enlisted Quarters (BEQ) on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz.



There are multiple BEQ compounds on the base in varying degrees of completion. The dorm-style buildings will provide living quarters for enlisted Marines stationed at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz. Each building features multiple floors with double-occupancy rooms that include a shower, a kitchenette, and closets. The buildings are arranged around a central courtyard and a community center equipped with leisure facilities, laundry rooms, and gathering spaces. This project has required over three million man-hours, with hundreds of H-2B workers contributing to the construction while maintaining an exceptional safety record.