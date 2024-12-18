Retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Roy D. Bridges Jr., a distinguished U.S. Air Force Academy graduate and former NASA astronaut, speaks with fifth-grade students from Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning during a STEM engagement event at the Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Nov. 15, 2024. The event, held in collaboration with Space Training and Readiness Command's Space Detachment 1, was part of the plaque unveiling ceremony for the Academy's first Artemis Moon Tree, symbolizing a shared commitment to space exploration and education. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2024 14:54
|Photo ID:
|8817071
|VIRIN:
|241115-F-XX999-1023
|Resolution:
|4000x2252
|Size:
|4.59 MB
|Location:
|UNITED STATES AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
Artemis Moon Tree Finds Home at USAFA Through STARCOM Partnership
