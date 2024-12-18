Artemis Moon Tree Finds Home at USAFA Through STARCOM Partnership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Roy D. Bridges Jr., a distinguished U.S. Air Force Academy graduate and former NASA astronaut, speaks with fifth-grade students from Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning during a STEM engagement event at the Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Nov. 15, 2024. The event, held in collaboration with Space Training and Readiness Command's Space Detachment 1, was part of the plaque unveiling ceremony for the Academy's first Artemis Moon Tree, symbolizing a shared commitment to space exploration and education. (Courtesy photo)