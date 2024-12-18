Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Artemis Moon Tree Finds Home at USAFA Through STARCOM Partnership [Image 6 of 7]

    Artemis Moon Tree Finds Home at USAFA Through STARCOM Partnership

    UNITED STATES AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2024

    Photo by Edward Pajak 

    Space Training and Readiness Command

    An American Sweetgum sapling, grown from seeds that orbited the Moon aboard NASA’s Artemis I mission in 2022, is planted near the U.S. Air Force Academy Planetarium in Colorado Springs, Colorado, June 15, 2024. This is the Academy's first Artemis Moon Tree, made possible through the collaborative efforts of the Academy and Space Training and Readiness Command's Space Detachment 1. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2024
    Date Posted: 12.27.2024 14:54
    Location: UNITED STATES AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Artemis Moon Tree Finds Home at USAFA Through STARCOM Partnership [Image 7 of 7], by Edward Pajak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Artemis Moon Tree Finds Home at USAFA Through STARCOM Partnership

