Artemis Moon Tree Finds Home at USAFA Through STARCOM Partnership

An American Sweetgum sapling, grown from seeds that orbited the Moon aboard NASA’s Artemis I mission in 2022, is planted near the U.S. Air Force Academy Planetarium in Colorado Springs, Colorado, June 15, 2024. This is the Academy's first Artemis Moon Tree, made possible through the collaborative efforts of the Academy and Space Training and Readiness Command's Space Detachment 1. (Courtesy photo)