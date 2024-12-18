Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Artemis Moon Tree Finds Home at USAFA Through STARCOM Partnership [Image 1 of 7]

    Artemis Moon Tree Finds Home at USAFA Through STARCOM Partnership

    UNITED STATES AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2024

    Photo by Edward Pajak 

    Space Training and Readiness Command

    Personnel from the U.S. Air Force Academy and Space Detachment 1, along with fifth-grade students from Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning, gather beside the Academy's first Artemis Moon Tree following its plaque unveiling ceremony at the Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Nov. 15, 2024. Notable attendees include U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Linell A. Letendre, Dean of the Faculty (third from left); Maj. Lucia White, Academy instructor (second from right); and Col. Marc Sands, Commander of Space Detachment 1 (far right), whose collaborative efforts were instrumental in bringing the Moon Tree to the Academy. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Location: UNITED STATES AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, US
    Artemis Moon Tree Finds Home at USAFA Through STARCOM Partnership

    Moon Tree; STARCOM

