Artemis Moon Tree Finds Home at USAFA Through STARCOM Partnership

Personnel from the U.S. Air Force Academy and Space Detachment 1, along with fifth-grade students from Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning, gather beside the Academy's first Artemis Moon Tree following its plaque unveiling ceremony at the Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Nov. 15, 2024. Notable attendees include U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Linell A. Letendre, Dean of the Faculty (third from left); Maj. Lucia White, Academy instructor (second from right); and Col. Marc Sands, Commander of Space Detachment 1 (far right), whose collaborative efforts were instrumental in bringing the Moon Tree to the Academy. (Courtesy photo)