    Artemis Moon Tree Finds Home at USAFA Through STARCOM Partnership [Image 5 of 7]

    Artemis Moon Tree Finds Home at USAFA Through STARCOM Partnership

    UNITED STATES AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2024

    Photo by Edward Pajak 

    Space Training and Readiness Command

    U.S. Space Force Maj. Lucia White, an Air Force Academy instructor, stands with her child beside the Academy's first Artemis Moon Tree planted near the U.S. Air Force Academy Planetarium in Colorado Springs, Colorado, June 15, 2024. Maj. White led the application process, and through collaborative efforts between the Academy and Space Training and Readiness Command's Space Detachment 1, was instrumental in bringing and planting the Moon Tree at the Academy. (Courtesy photo)

    STARCOM; Moon Tree

