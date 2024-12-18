U.S. Space Force Maj. Lucia White, an Air Force Academy instructor, stands with her child beside the Academy's first Artemis Moon Tree planted near the U.S. Air Force Academy Planetarium in Colorado Springs, Colorado, June 15, 2024. Maj. White led the application process, and through collaborative efforts between the Academy and Space Training and Readiness Command's Space Detachment 1, was instrumental in bringing and planting the Moon Tree at the Academy. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2024 14:54
|Photo ID:
|8817069
|VIRIN:
|241206-F-XX999-1028
|Resolution:
|3430x4802
|Size:
|7.32 MB
|Location:
|UNITED STATES AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Artemis Moon Tree Finds Home at USAFA Through STARCOM Partnership [Image 7 of 7], by Edward Pajak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Artemis Moon Tree Finds Home at USAFA Through STARCOM Partnership
No keywords found.