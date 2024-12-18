Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Artemis Moon Tree Finds Home at USAFA Through STARCOM Partnership [Image 3 of 7]

    Artemis Moon Tree Finds Home at USAFA Through STARCOM Partnership

    UNITED STATES AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2024

    Photo by Edward Pajak 

    Space Training and Readiness Command

    Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, the U.S. Air Force Academy’s 22nd Superintendent, and Brig. Gen. Linell A. Letendre, Dean of the Faculty, unveil a replica of the Moon Tree plaque with students from the Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning during a ceremony at the Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Nov. 15, 2024. The event celebrated the planting of USAFA’s first Moon Tree, with the plaque set to be installed next summer. (Courtesy photo)

    STARCOM; Moon Tree

