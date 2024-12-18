Artemis Moon Tree Finds Home at USAFA Through STARCOM Partnership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, the U.S. Air Force Academy’s 22nd Superintendent, and Brig. Gen. Linell A. Letendre, Dean of the Faculty, unveil a replica of the Moon Tree plaque with students from the Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning during a ceremony at the Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Nov. 15, 2024. The event celebrated the planting of USAFA’s first Moon Tree, with the plaque set to be installed next summer. (Courtesy photo)