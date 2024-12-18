Artemis Moon Tree Finds Home at USAFA Through STARCOM Partnership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Academy and Space Detachment 1 personnel host a plaque unveiling ceremony with students from the Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning at the Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Nov. 15, 2024. The event celebrates the planting of USAFA’s first Moon Tree, with the plaque set to be installed next summer. (Courtesy photo)