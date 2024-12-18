U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Linell A. Letendre, Dean of the Faculty at the U.S. Air Force Academy, speaks with fifth-grade students from Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning during a plaque unveiling ceremony for the Academy's first Artemis Moon Tree in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Nov. 56, 2024. This event, held in collaboration with Space Training and Readiness Command's Space Detachment 1, symbolizes a shared commitment to space exploration and education. (Courtesy photo)
Artemis Moon Tree Finds Home at USAFA Through STARCOM Partnership
