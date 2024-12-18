Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Artemis Moon Tree Finds Home at USAFA Through STARCOM Partnership [Image 4 of 7]

    Artemis Moon Tree Finds Home at USAFA Through STARCOM Partnership

    UNITED STATES AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2024

    Photo by Edward Pajak 

    Space Training and Readiness Command

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Linell A. Letendre, Dean of the Faculty at the U.S. Air Force Academy, speaks with fifth-grade students from Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning during a plaque unveiling ceremony for the Academy's first Artemis Moon Tree in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Nov. 56, 2024. This event, held in collaboration with Space Training and Readiness Command's Space Detachment 1, symbolizes a shared commitment to space exploration and education. (Courtesy photo)

    Location: UNITED STATES AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, US
