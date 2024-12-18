Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Touchdowns and takeoffs: JB Charleston flag football showdown [Image 9 of 10]

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Caleb Parker 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Airmen from the 628th Contracting Squadron and the 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron face off in a recreational championship flag football game at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 12, 2024. The 437th AMXS is a dedicated team of nearly 700 Total Force Integrated maintainers consisting of Active Duty, Civilian, and Air Reserve Technicians working side by side, leveraging diverse skills and expertise to maintain 40 C–17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caleb Parker)

