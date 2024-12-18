Touchdowns and takeoffs: JB Charleston flag football showdown

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mikel Sessions, middle, 628th Contracting Squadron contracting officer, speaks with Omar Cummings, right, an intramural football player, during half time in a recreational championship flag football game at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 12, 2024. The 628th CONS directly supports all Department of Defense personnel in the 628th Air Base Wing, 437th Airlift Wing, and the 315th Airlift Wing as well as over 60 mission partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caleb Parker)