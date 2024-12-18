Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Touchdowns and takeoffs: JB Charleston flag football showdown [Image 6 of 10]

    Touchdowns and takeoffs: JB Charleston flag football showdown

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Caleb Parker 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mikel Sessions, middle, 628th Contracting Squadron contracting officer, speaks with Omar Cummings, right, an intramural football player, during half time in a recreational championship flag football game at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 12, 2024. The 628th CONS directly supports all Department of Defense personnel in the 628th Air Base Wing, 437th Airlift Wing, and the 315th Airlift Wing as well as over 60 mission partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caleb Parker)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.27.2024 11:36
    Photo ID: 8816680
    VIRIN: 241212-F-BI574-1228
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, Touchdowns and takeoffs: JB Charleston flag football showdown [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Caleb Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

