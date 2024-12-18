Touchdowns and takeoffs: JB Charleston flag football showdown

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Zachary Larrier, 437th 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron assistant officer in charge, throws a pass during a recreational championship flag football game at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 12, 2024. The 628th Force Support Squadron hosts many intramural sports leagues, providing competition for participants to practice communication and strategy in a recreational setting while boosting morale. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caleb Parker)