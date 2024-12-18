Touchdowns and takeoffs: JB Charleston flag football showdown

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen from the 628th Contracting Squadron prepare to snap the football at the line of scrimmage in a recreational championship flag football game at Joint Base Charleston at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 12, 2024. The 628th Force Support Squadron hosts many intramural sports leagues, providing competition for participants to practice communication and strategy in a recreational setting while boosting morale. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caleb Parker)